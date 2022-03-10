Scorpio Sky’s AEW TNT Title win was reportedly planned a while back.

Last night’s AEW Dynamite main event saw Sky defeat Sammy Guevara to become the new TNT Champion. Sky earned the title shot as he was undefeated in singles action for one year, since his loss to then-TNT Champion Darby Allin on the March 10, 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Sky’s title win was planned as far back as late 2021.

The February departure of Cody Rhodes caused a “minimal hiccup” in creative plans, but a lot of what went down still happened as planned.

Back when Guevara won the TNT Title from Miro on September 29, it was already planned that Rhodes would win the title from Guevara, but then Guevara would win it back. However, that was delayed by a week when Rhodes was unable to make his title defense at Battle of The Belts in January. After winning the belt from Miro in late September, Guevara dropped the title to Rhodes at the Holiday Bash Dynamite taping in late December. Cody was unable to make Battle of The Belts, so they had Guevara defeat Dustin Rhodes to determine the Interim Champion, and then Guevara defeated Rhodes in a Undisputed TNT Title Ladder Match at the Beach Break Dynamite on January 26. Since winning the Ladder Match, Guevara retained over Isiah Kassidy, Darby Allin, Andrade El Idolo, and then Allin and Andrade in a Triple Threat, before losing to Sky last night.

Sky is scheduled to defend his TNT Title against Wardlow on next week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite. Wardlow earned the title shot by winning the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at the Revolution pay-per-view this past Sunday.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.