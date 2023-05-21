Last week, AEW President Tony Khan announced the first tour for the promotion’s new series Collision, which is set to premiere on June 17th on TNT. The one location Khan did not announce was where the debut show will take place, which he plans to reveal on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Las Vegas.

The Collision debut was rumored to be happening at the United Center in Chicago and would feature the return of CM Punk. However, after the new controversy that occurred behind-the-scenes between the Second City Saint and AEW this past week, that venue has not been confirmed. Now a new report throws more fuel on the fire.

According to Fightful Select, AEW apparently has a backup location in place “in the event that it’s not in Chicago.” It is NOT confirmed that this has anything to do with the Punk situation but the timing of the most recent incident is hard to ignore. Daily’s Place was rumored to be a replacement spot but Fightful states in the report that they didn’t hear anything.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Headlines for more updates on this story.