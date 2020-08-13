AEW Reportedly Has Big Push Planned for Jungle Boy

AEW reportedly has a significant push planned for Jungle Boy.

AEW officials recognize Jungle Boy’s natural charisma and in-ring skills, and reportedly have big things planned for his future, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. However, word is that AEW is waiting to pull the trigger on the push for when fans are able to return to the crowd at TV tapings.

Jungle Boy has been working in the Jurassic Express stable with Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt since last year. He and Luchasaurus failed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Titles from Kenny Omega and Adam Page on last night’s Dynamite episode.

Jungle Boy brought some mainstream press for AEW when he was first signed as he is the son of the late actor Luke Perry. Perry supported his son’s career and attended some of his indie events, but passed away on March 4, 2019, before Jungle Boy could make his AEW in-ring debut at Double Or Nothing on May 25, 2019.

Stay tuned for updates on Jungle Boy’s AEW future.

