AEW reportedly has “massive interest” in using NJPW’s Juice Robinson more often.

This week’s AEW Dynamite saw Robinson make his debut for the company, coming up short against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a World Title Eliminator match. Now a new report from PWInsider notes that AEW has “massive interest” in bringing Robinson in as often as possible, and having him around as a regular for the company.

Robinson, who is engaged to AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, regularly works for NJPW and is a member of The Bullet Club. He revealed earlier this year that he signed a contract extension with NJPW, which will keep him signed into 2023. Robinson spoke to Sports Illustrated earlier this week to hype his AEW debut and said he’s no longer representing NJPW.

“I’m no longer representing New Japan, and I want that to be clear,” he said. “I carried that New Japan flag for seven years. I’ve got no unfinished business there. I sang that song and I danced that dance, and we’ve gone our separate ways. That’s in the rearview mirror. I’m totally free right now. I’ll fight whoever, wherever and whenever I want as long as it’s the right match against the right opponent on the right night of the week. Dynamite is the hottest show, and I’m wrestling their champ on the hottest night of the week in wrestling. This is the biggest match of my career, and I’m ready for it.”

There’s no confirmation on if these are storyline comments, but that appears to be the case based on his previous comments.

Robinson made a surprise appearance at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view back in June, during a brief backstage segment with Tony Schiavone and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, but this was his first major appearance for the company, and the company really wants him to be a part of the roster moving forward.

Robinson returned to Impact Wrestling at last Friday’s Victory Road special from Nashville, TN. He teamed with fellow Bullet Club members Ace Austin and Chris Bey to defeat former Gut Check winners Shogun, Jason Hotch and Jack Price in six-man action on the Countdown To Victory Road pre-show.

On a related note, PWInsider has confirmed that there is also “huge interest” in signing Bandido to AEW. You can click here for our earlier report on AEW offering a contract to Bandido, along with footage of he and AEW President Tony Khan hugging it out after his Dynamite debut on Wednesday.

