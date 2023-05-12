The AEW Collision premiere episode will reportedly have a special theme/title for CM Punk’s return to the company.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that the debut episode of Collision will be billed as “The Second Coming.” The episode is expected for Saturday, June 17 from the United Center in Chicago.

The title of the Collision premiere episode is related to the premiere episode of AEW Rampage on August 21, 2021, which was billed as “The First Dance” for Punk’s AEW debut. The Rampage premiere also took place at the United Center in Punk’s hometown. While the show was built around Punk’s AEW arrival, he was never officilly announced ahead of time.

The Collision show and AEW’s new TV deal with Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to be announced next Wednesday, May 17 during the WBD Upfronts from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. As seen at this link, AEW President Tony Khan appeared on this week’s Dynamite to tease the arrival of the new show. Khan called on fans to tune into TNT next Wednesday for an important announcement, but did not give a time, and the TNT schedule has not been updated accordingly, as of this writing. Khan then said a follow-up to the announcement is planned for TBS later that night during the live Dynamite.

There are conflicting reports on if a new AEW – WBD TV deal/extension will be announced on Wednesday, or if just the new show will be revealed, or some sort of deal that includes streaming rights to shows and pay-per-view events, which could explain why Dark and Dark: Elevation were recently pulled from YouTube and FITE. The current four-year AEW – WBD extension, which was announced in January 2020, runs through the end of this year with an option year for the network. The extension called for $175 million total with an option year at “a significantly increased price.”

