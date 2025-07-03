Former WWE and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn may soon be making her debut in AEW.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, the 31-year-old Scotland native was recently spotted backstage at an AEW event, with sources indicating that she is expected to join the promotion in the near future.

Dawn originally signed with WWE in 2018, beginning her run with the NXT UK brand before transitioning to NXT in the U.S. in October 2022. Alongside Alba Fyre, she captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, eventually dropping them to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in a title unification match in June 2023.

The duo later captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at Clash at the Castle in June 2024, before losing the belts to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Bash in Berlin that August. Dawn was released from WWE in February 2025 and has not wrestled since a WWE Speed match against Shotzi Blackheart that same month.

Brody King stayed true to his promise.

At AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, King made headlines by wearing an “Abolish ICE” shirt during his entrance, sparking conversation across social media. Just two days later, he began selling the same shirt, pledging that 100% of the proceeds would go to the Local Hearts Foundation.

Now, nearly two weeks later, King has followed through — sharing on social media that he’s donated $27,758 to the organization.

Thank you to everyone that bought a charity shirt. We were able to raise over $27k to help families affected by ICE raids. Thank you to Edgeman for printing and shipping and @travisrt for the design. pic.twitter.com/jkKywo2JbP — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) July 3, 2025

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden has officially joined the AEW fandom.

Gruden recently received a special All Elite crate filled with AEW merchandise, including a custom AEW World Championship belt, a pair of Young Bucks sneakers, a zip-up hoodie, and more exclusive gear.

Clearly fired up about the gift, Gruden gave a shoutout to several AEW stars, name-dropping the likes of Jon Moxley, MJF, Kenny Omega, Mercedes Mone, and Toni Storm as part of his enthusiastic reaction.