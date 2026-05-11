It appears AEW’s partnership with Jazwares may have quietly come to an end.

According to wrestling figure collector Kyle Peterson, significant changes recently took place behind the scenes involving the AEW line at Jazwares.

“Late Friday, I got word that, unfortunately, the entire AEW Jazwares team over there at Jazwares were laid off on Friday,” Peterson stated.

The partnership between AEW and Jazwares dates back to 2020, when the company first announced the launch of the AEW Unrivaled action figure line in February of that year. The collection officially hit shelves later in 2020 and quickly became a major part of AEW’s merchandise presence.

Over the years, the collaboration expanded well beyond the original Unrivaled series. Additional collections such as Supreme, Unmatched, and Vault were also introduced, giving collectors multiple specialty lines featuring AEW stars.

As of now, neither AEW nor Jazwares has publicly commented on the reported layoffs or the future of the toy line.

That leaves plenty of unanswered questions.

There is currently no official word on whether AEW plans to continue producing figures with another manufacturer moving forward, or if the line itself could be winding down entirely.

WrestlingFigureDatabase noted that several planned AEW figures were reportedly in development but never reached full production status prior to the reported changes.