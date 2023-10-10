Since its launch back in 2019 AEW traditionally ran four major pay-per-view events through the year. This includes Double or Nothing, All Out, Full Gear, and Revolution. However, over the last two years they have expanded that number. In 2022 they added the joint show with NJPW, Forbidden Door, and in 2023 they added All In and the Antonio Inoki tribute show, WrestleDream.

Well now it looks as if another PPV event will be added to AEW’s annual schedule. According to PW Insider, the promotion has locked in Saturday December 30th as a date for a new event. Insider states that this was confirmed through their sources at InDemand. AEW has yet to announce any details about the event as of this writing.

It has been previously reported that AEW hopes to land on the MAX stream service app with its new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Media. Having an expanded PPV schedule would be much easier if the events were already included in the streaming service fee similar to WWE’s deal with Peacock.

