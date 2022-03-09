AEW is reportedly trying to license The Hardy Boys’ iconic theme song.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the “Loaded” theme song is not actually owned by WWE, despite it being used by The Hardys in WWE for more than two decades. AEW has made inquiries about licensing the theme, which was produced by Zack Tempest.

For those wondering, WWE does have the rights to the “No More Words” theme used by Jeff Hardy. The “Modest” theme used by Jeff in TNA is owned by him, as is the “Obsolete” theme.

As noted, Jeff officially became a free agent from WWE as his 90-day non-compete expired today. There are strong rumors of Jeff joining brother Matt Hardy in AEW, but nothing is official as of this writing. Their final run tour will kick off this Saturday at a Big Time Wrestling event, as noted at this link.

Stay tuned for more on Matt and Jeff.

