AEW has reportedly offered a contract to EJ Nduka.

As noted, this week’s AEW Dark episode saw Nduka make his debut for the company, in a loss to Konosuke Takeshita. The match was taped on January 28 in Orlando, Florida.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Nduka was offered a full-time AEW contract after the match. There is no word yet on if Nduka has signed the contract, but it was offered.

On the same night Nduka headlined AEW Dark with Takeshita, he also faced MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone in a Last Man Standing main event for the MLW Underground premiere on REELZ.

Nduka’s MLW contract expired last month but he is technically still one-half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions with Calvin Tankman. Their match with Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i of The Samoan SWAT Team will air soon, and that will be Nduka’s final match with the company.

Nduka reportedly had interest from multiple companies when his MLW contract expired, including from WWE and those in Japan. MLW officials have had nothing but significant praise for Nduka, and he has talked about how MLW gave him opportunities and took a chance with him.

Following a career in gridiron and arena football, and as a professional IFBB bodybuilder, Nduka was signed by WWE on August 15, 2019. His signing came after a tryout in December 2018, and another tryout in April 2019. He went on to briefly work WWE NXT as Ezra Judge, but was released on May 19, 2021 along with other budget cuts. He signed with MLW in June 2021.

