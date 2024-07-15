AEW is gearing up for a significant new show.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, the promotion is planning a large-scale event is slated for 2025, potentially a stadium show rivaling AEW’s biggest events, in the Dallas/Arlington area. Local officials might announce this exciting news by the end of the year, pending final arrangements. At this time, sources from AEW have not revealed what the event could be.

AEW is already collaboration with the Dallas/Arlington/Ft. Worth region for tapings of its Saturday program, Collision. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on this story.