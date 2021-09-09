AEW is reportedly planning their first-ever Hair vs. Hair match.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the current feud between Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy is leading to a Hair vs. Hair match as the blow-off.

There is no word on when the Hair vs. Hair match between Cassidy and Hardy might take place, but likely dates are the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on September 22, or the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 13.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.