Last week AEW announced their return to touring after over a year of COVID forcing them to remain in Jacksonville, with events set for Dallas, Miami, Austin, St. Louis, and New Orleans.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the promotion is expected to announce more cities for their tour, which included Rochester, Houston, Boston, Newark, Philadelphia and Milwaukee, all tentatively over the next few months leading into the fall. Most of these cities were originally on AEW’s path prior to the pandemic shutting everything down last March.

The report also mentions an interesting fact for their event in St. Louis, which at the moment is set for Friday November 5th from the Chaifetz Arena. The company is planning on pre-taping content on Friday ahead of major pay per view as the next night, Saturday November 6th, will be their Full Gear special. They will also be running their go-home Dynamite show on Wednesday November 3rd earlier that week.

It is not confirmed whether those tapings are for the following week’s Dynamite, or episodes of Dark and Dark:Elevation. We’ll keep you updated as this is an ongoing story.