AEW is reportedly planning to announce a third in-ring TV show.

A new report from Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian notes that Warner Bros. Discovery is giving AEW a third weekly TV show. It’s believed that an announcement on the show could come as early as April.

Zarian teased that the timeslot will be Saturdays at 6:05pm, but that was not confirmed. This would be the legendary timeslot that WCW Saturday Night had on TBS.

There’s also no word on the name of the new series but as noted, AEW filed to trademark the “AEW Collision” name in February for use on a pro wrestling show.

AEW currently has four weekly shows, with one on the way. Two air on TV – Dynamite airs every Wednesday at 8pm ET on TBS, and Rampage airs every Friday at 10pm ET on TNT. The other two shows air on the official AEW YouTube channel – Dark: Elevation airs on Mondays at 7pm ET, and Dark airs every Tuesday at 7pm ET. The company will premiere their new “All Access” reality series on Wednesday, March 29 at 10pm ET on TBS, right after Dynamite goes off the air.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.