According to PW Insider, All Elite Wrestling has officially signed the tag team known as Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) to contracts. The duo made their debut on the promotions Youtube series DARK back in December, and have regularly appeared on that program, as well as a high-stakes Dynamite match against Jurassic Express.

The report also mentions that AEW has signed Mark Sterling, who was recently revealed as the new manager to Jade Cargill. Sterling was first used as MJF’s lawyer on the road towards the ALL OUT pay per view and the Pinnacle leadler’s world title matchup against the champion at the time, Jon Moxley.

No additional details on the contract lengths. Stay tuned.