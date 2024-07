Another signing announcement.

Fightful Select is reporting that AEW/ROH have signed MxM (Mansoor & Mace). The former WWE stars have been super busy since their departure, and now have a new company to call home. ROH has also been airing vignettes teasing their arrival.

The report also reiterates that the duo was backstage at recent AEW/ROH events. It is not known when they will officially debut. Stay tuned.