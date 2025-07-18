Reports suggest that Hechicero may now be officially #AllElite, having signed a contract with AEW.

The news was first shared by a Reddit user with a track record of breaking stories, and later echoed by lucha libre expert Luchablog. While Luchablog couldn’t independently confirm the signing, he noted that he’d heard the same and added that the deal was expected to be a dual contract with CMLL. It was originally set to be finalized around the time of the AEW Grand Slam: Mexico event, but has reportedly been delayed.

Hechicero has wrestled 11 matches from 2024 into early 2025 and has become a consistent presence in AEW since late May, aligning with the Don Callis Family and primarily working tag team bouts since June.

Earlier this week, Tony Khan addressed the possibility of signing CMLL talent amid WWE’s expected acquisition of AAA. Khan emphasized that he “would never go behind CMLL’s back and take a wrestler from them,” and said any move involving CMLL talent would be handled collaboratively — similar to AEW’s working relationship with Konosuke Takeshita, who also competes for NJPW and DDT.

During a recent appearance on the “Close-Up” podcast ahead of AEW All In: Texas 2025, former AEW EVPs The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) discussed their alliance with The Death Riders and Jon Moxley, noting that the groups share more in common than they realized.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

Nick Jackson on realizing Jon Moxley is good for business in AEW: “I feel like the fans at first thought it was weird. We’re not known to be those crazy brawlers who like to bleed…but there’s something that Moxley would say during his interviews that would resonate with us like, ‘Maybe he is here for the betterment of this company,’ and I feel like we had to sit for six months to realize that business is up when Jon Moxley’s the world heavyweight champion. Maybe he has something that he’s right about with this statement.”

Matt Jackson on realizing The Elite and the Death Riders have a lot in common: “It was us sitting at home and going ‘Woah, I think the Death Riders and The Elite have more in common than even we realize,. Jon’s a day-one guy, just like us. Jon’s an outlaw and rebel, just like us…I think we have the same spirit.”

During a recent appearance on the “Black Girl Wrestling” podcast, MJF praised AEW wrestler Queen Aminata and expressed hope she wins a World Title soon.

Aminata has gained more television exposure due to Jamie Hayter’s injury. MJF said,

“If I had to sit here and think of a name, I think Queen Aminata. I wanna see that girl with a World Title around her waist ASAP. She’s next level. I would love to see her versus Toni (Storm) or Mercedes (Moné), Athena. I mean, there’s just some — I gotta say, our women’s division, I don’t think it’s ever been better. I don’t think it’s ever been more clear. I think we’ve got an insanely stacked women’s division. But that would be my answer. Gun to the head, I’d say Queen Aminata. But don’t tell her I said that sh*t because I don’t want her trying to approach me like we’re friends or something. I’m not into that sh*t.”

Scorpio Sky made his long-awaited return to AEW on July 5, defeating Max Caster on Collision.

During a recent appearance on the “Creating Character” podcast, Sky discussed his AEW return, and you can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On how his AEW return came together: “Everything kind of came together in a couple of weeks. Tony had an idea and I think it was a great idea. We’re going to roll forward with it. One of the things that caught me off guard, slightly….I had a feeling the live reaction would be good. I was surprised at how well it was received online. Sometimes, the internet wrestling community can be very stiff.”

On the positive reaction to his return: “On [Twitter/X], I’m not on it, but sometimes the AEW audience that is, they’re not always very happy to see me. I don’t know if it’s a lack of trust because we’ve had these videos before where ‘he’s coming back’ and I don’t come back. It helped that we aired it, and then I came back immediately after. There was nothing for you to have to trust. It was there. I did see a few things there and other places, and it seems the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. That actually caught me off guard.”

On how he thought he might never be going back to AEW: “To be completely honest with you, there was a time where I thought I was never going back to AEW. It just felt like things were heading in that direction. That’s not what I wanted, and fortunately, it’s not what they wanted. We worked it out. I’m really happy to be back.”