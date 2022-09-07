Creative changes have been made to Wednesday’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite due to the backstage incident that put AEW World Champion CM Punk and AEW Producer Ace Steel against AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions on the same night Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time champion.

For those who missed it, you can click here for full, updated details on what happened backstage at the NOW Arena on Sunday night, with new accounts of the fight, a statement from police, news on potential legal issues, possible departures, and more.

In an update, a new report from F4Wonline.com notes that Moxley and Chris Jericho have been added to the Dynamite line-up for Wednesday. AEW has not confirmed the appearances as of this writing, but it was noted that they are both now booked when original plans did not have either man appearing this week. There’s no word yet on if they will be wrestling matches, or just doing promos.

Word is that other top stars are also being booked for Dynamite segments or matches when they were originally not planned for this episode.

It was also noted that there are suspensions stemming from the backstage incident at All Out, but there’s no confirmation on exactly who was suspended.

Steel and AEW Producer Pat Buck reportedly will not be at Dynamite, but it’s unconfirmed if they are officially suspended. It’s believed that others involved in the fight will also not be brought to Buffalo for Dynamite.

Below is the current announced line-up for Wednesday’s Dynamite from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY:

* All Out fallout

* We will hear from #1 contender MJF

* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro and AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Daniel Garcia

