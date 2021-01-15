AEW issued the following press release announcing that the February 24th taping of Dynamite from the Prudential Center in Newark New Jersey has been rescheduled to September 15th 2021. This is most likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Details are below.

The AEW DYNAMITE show at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on February 24th has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the show at Prudential Center will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on September 15, 2021, or can receive a refund within the next 30 days (until Feb. 14, 2021) via the point of purchase.

As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW sends heartfelt thanks around the world to healthcare and other frontline workers who are answering the call to protect and serve their communities.