AEW Reschedules Several Events For 2021

AEW issued the following press release on Twitter announcing a reschedule of several events to 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

-The July 29th Dynamite from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA has now been moved to April 7th 2021. The original show was set for April 22nd.

-The August 5th Dynamite from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA has now been moved to April 21st 2021. The original show was set for April 15th.

They also released the following statement:

As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW sends heartfelt thanks around the world to healthcare and other frontline workers who are answering the call to protect and serve their communities.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Philadelphia show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on April 7, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 2, 2020