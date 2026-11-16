AEW is heading back to a familiar venue for another extended run of shows.

All Elite Wrestling has officially announced a three-week residency at the Arlington Expo Center in Arlington, Texas, scheduled for January 2027.

The venue, formerly known as Esports Stadium Arlington, has hosted multiple AEW residencies in the past and will once again serve as the home of AEW Collision for three consecutive weeks.

The Saturday night program will emanate from the Arlington Expo Center on January 9, January 16 and January 23.

AEW President Tony Khan has previously spoken highly of the venue and the atmosphere created during the company’s past residencies there.

“The wrestlers love it, the fans love it, the staff loves it, I love it,” Khan told the Dallas Morning News.

“There’s a biological connection between the wrestlers, the staff, the fans, the building, everybody, the way it all clicks, the cameras, we all have a great chemistry and magic together there that could only happen organically.”

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live AEW Dynamite and Collision Results coverage.