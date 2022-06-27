AEW announced on this evening’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view that the promotion will be returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City for their yearly Dynamite Grand Slam special.

The show is set for Wednesday September 21st, with tickets going on sale on July 22nd. They will also be taping Rampage Grand Slam on the same night.

History was made last year in NYC! Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY opens its gates once again for #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage: #GrandSlam Wednesday September 21st for an experience of a lifetime! Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22nd at 10AM ET – https://t.co/Jy0KnigcKn pic.twitter.com/3fll4xRlD1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

Last year’s Dynamite Grand Slam saw the epic Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson singles-match that went to a 30-minute draw, and was headlined by Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston taking on Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki in tag team action, a match that saw New York hero Homicide get involved.

Stay tuned.