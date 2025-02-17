– The official website for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, CrossroadsPresents.com, lists AEW Dynamite taking place at the venue on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, and AEW Collision on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Ticketmaster.ca also has the dates listed, with a ticket pre-sale scheduled for this Thursday, February 20, 2025. AEW last ran a show in Boston at the TD Garden, the AEW Big Business special in March of 2024, which featured the highly-anticipated promotional debut of Mercedes Mone.

– Tony Khan told Wrestle Radio Australia that it was Brisbane who came to AEW about holding the recent AEW Grand Slam: Australia show. The AEW President made the comment when asked why they chose to ran Brisbane instead of Sydney.

“Brisbane wanted us,” Khan said. “Brisbane came to us and said, ‘We really want you. We want you to do a show here. We think AEW would be a tremendous attraction in AEW.’ It’s been great.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)