AEW is returning to Kentucky.

Fightful Select is reporting that the company has secured a date for the market later this year.

AEW Dynamite will be returning to Rupp Arena in Lexington on September 18.

Additionally, AEW announced via social media on Friday that tickets for AEW Dynamite at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois on August 28 and the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin are now on sale at AEWTIX.com.

