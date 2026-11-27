The mystery surrounding “Timeless” Toni Storm continues.

On Friday, AEW released the first installment of “The Toni Storm Tapes” via the company’s official YouTube channel.

Hosted by Renee Paquette, the video revealed that a mysterious package wrapped in brown paper and tied with string recently arrived at AEW headquarters in Jacksonville, FL., without a return address. Inside were five analog cassette tapes containing recordings from an unspecified period of time.

“It was long rumored that Toni had a recording device inside her purse, capturing every conversation, every meeting, every moment,” Paquette explained. “Well, now those rumors are true. These are The Toni Storm Tapes.”

The first cassette, labeled “Mundanities,” features recordings of Storm going about her everyday life, including attempting to order pizza, spying on her neighbors, making her own pizza and talking to her dog.

There are also references to a nearby chicken coop, suggesting Storm was living in a rural area, as well as recordings of conversations with Luther.

Storm has been absent from AEW programming since being discovered unconscious backstage ahead of the March 18 episode of AEW Dynamite. The identity of her storyline attacker remains unknown.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion last competed at AEW Revolution on March 15, defeating Marina Shafir before getting involved in a pull-apart with MMA legend Ronda Rousey.