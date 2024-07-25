AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT. This show was taped following last night’s Blood & Guts television special, which took place from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Spoilers for the taping can be found here.

* Kris Statlander vs. Leila Grey

* The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent) vs. Kyle Fletcher & RUSH

* Lance Archer will be in action.

* AEW Royal Rampage match returns