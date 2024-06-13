AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT.

Jay Lethal will go one-on-one with THE BASTARD PAC in what is sure to be a hard-hitting affair. Then, AEW women’s champion Toni Storm will be in action against Alex Windsor. An NJPW matchup will take place as Shota Umino battles Rocky Romero, plus more stars in action.

TOMORROW!

Friday Night #AEWRampage

10pm ET/9pm CT | TNT pic.twitter.com/BAbVZK6RKz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 13, 2024

This edition of Rampage was taped following last night’s Dynamite. If you want to see spoilers for the show you can find them here.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:

-Jay Lethal vs. PAC

-Toni Storm vs. Alex Windsor

-Shota Umino vs. Rocky Romero

-Satnam Singh in action

-Cage of Agony (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun) in action