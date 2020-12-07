AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly episodic, DARK. Check out the matchups below.
-Shawn Dean/Sean Maluta/Ryzin versus The Gunn Club
-10 versus Aaron Solow
-Peter Avalon versus Louie Valle
-Baron Black versus Sonny Kiss
-Brian Cage versus Danny Limelight
-TH2 versus Sotheara Chhun/VSK
-Jon Cruz/Michael Nakazawa versus The Acclaimed
-Diamante versus Tesha Price
-Alex Reynolds/Colt Cabana versus Varsity Blondes
-Jurassic Express versus Falco/Mike Magnum
-Shanna versus Freya States
-Fuego del Sol versus Brandon Cutler
-Nyla Rose versus Alex Gracia
-Skyler Moore versus Ivelisse
-Big Swole versus Lindsay Snow
-Red Velvet versus Dani Jordyn
TOMORROW we have a huge card including new debuts, a big 6-man tag, and much more!
Watch #AEWDark TOMORROW NIGHT at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/2bGMPDWfUq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 7, 2020