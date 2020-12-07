AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly episodic, DARK. Check out the matchups below.

-Shawn Dean/Sean Maluta/Ryzin versus The Gunn Club

-10 versus Aaron Solow

-Peter Avalon versus Louie Valle

-Baron Black versus Sonny Kiss

-Brian Cage versus Danny Limelight

-TH2 versus Sotheara Chhun/VSK

-Jon Cruz/Michael Nakazawa versus The Acclaimed

-Diamante versus Tesha Price

-Alex Reynolds/Colt Cabana versus Varsity Blondes

-Jurassic Express versus Falco/Mike Magnum

-Shanna versus Freya States

-Fuego del Sol versus Brandon Cutler

-Nyla Rose versus Alex Gracia

-Skyler Moore versus Ivelisse

-Big Swole versus Lindsay Snow

-Red Velvet versus Dani Jordyn

TOMORROW we have a huge card including new debuts, a big 6-man tag, and much more!

Watch #AEWDark TOMORROW NIGHT at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/2bGMPDWfUq

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 7, 2020