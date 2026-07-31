AEW has officially unveiled new details for this year’s Continental Cup.

During the July 30 episode of AEW Collision, Tony Schiavone announced that the 2026 Continental Cup will feature a 16-man, single-elimination tournament, with participants being selected through a random draw. Following the announcement, Nigel McGuinness immediately declared that he was throwing his name into the hat as a potential competitor.

As the reigning AEW Continental Champion, Jon Moxley has already been confirmed for the tournament field.

The winner of the tournament will capture both the Continental Cup and the AEW Continental Championship, with the finals set to take place at AEW All In. The tournament officially gets underway on next week’s episode of Collision.

AEW also noted that the tournament’s format is inspired by England’s historic FA Cup, utilizing a straightforward single-elimination bracket.

Additionally, the reigning Continental Champion will once again receive an automatic entry into the annual Continental Classic, AEW’s round-robin tournament held later in the year.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 7/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.