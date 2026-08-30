AEW has officially announced its first pay-per-view event of 2027, with the company heading to a new international market.

During Sunday’s AEW All In: London broadcast, it was announced that AEW Dynasty 2027 will take place on Sunday, February 7, from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England.

AEW will remain in England following the pay-per-view, as the February 10 edition of Dynamite will emanate from The O2 in London. It will mark the first time AEW has held an event at the venue.

The announcement represents a significant change to AEW’s traditional pay-per-view calendar. Dynasty, which debuted in 2024, has previously been held in April. The February 7 date will also mark AEW’s first-ever pay-per-view during the month of February.

The move could potentially have an impact on where Revolution lands on the 2027 calendar. With WrestleMania 43 taking place in Saudi Arabia, AEW President Tony Khan has previously been asked about the possibility of running a WrestleMania-week-style slate of events in the United States while WWE is overseas. Khan has called the possibility an interesting idea, although AEW has not announced any such plans.

Additional details regarding Dynasty 2027 and the February 10 Dynamite in London are expected to be announced in the coming months.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All In: London Results 8/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.