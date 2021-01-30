AEW has announced 13 matchups for this Tuesday’s edition of their weekly Youtube series DARK, which features top stars Rey Fenix, Thunder Rosa, SCU, Santana and Ortiz, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

-Tay Conti versus Tesha Price

-Thunder Rosa versus Dani Jordyn

-Rey Fenix versus KC Navarro

-Ivelisse/Diamante versus Jazmin Allure/Vertvixen

-Leyla Hirsch versus Katalina Perez

-John Skyler/Ray Jaz versus Gunn Club

-Red Velvet versus Alex Gracia

-Fuego Del Sol/Vary Morales versus Santana & Ortiz

-SCU versus Chaos Project

-The Acclaimed versus Danny Limelight/Ryzin

-10 versus Jake St. Patrick

-M’Badu/Hughes Brothers versus Dustin Rhodes/QT Marshall/Nick Comoroto

-Bear Country/Sonny Kiss/Joey Janela versus Shawn Dean/Baron Black/Aaron Solow/Mike Verna