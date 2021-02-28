AEW has announced the lineup for this week’s edition of their Youtube series DARK, which features matchups with top stars including Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and members of the Dark Order. Check it out below.

-Chuck Taylor versus VSK

-Steve Stetson versus Orange Cassidy

-Matt Sydal/Mike Sydal versus SCU

-M’Badu/Baron Black versus Bear Country

-10 versus Daniel Joseph

-Aaron Solow/Lee Johnson versus Louie Valle/Chris Peaks

-Ivelisse/Diamante versus Red Velvet/KiLynn King

-Feugo Del Sol/Jon Cruz versus Top Flight

-JD Drake versus Stu Grayson

-Shawn Dean/Carlie Bravo versus TH2

-Max Caster versus JJ Garrett

-Gunn Clubb versus Aaron Frye/Tony Vega/Angel Fashion

-Dark Order versus Levy Shapiro/John Skyler/Ryzin