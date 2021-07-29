AEW issued a new Fan Code of Conduct before Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite on TNT at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC.

The code of conduct list of rules were shown on the big screen for fans in attendance, and read out to the crowd by Excalibur. Fans will be in violation of the code with the following:

– Behavior that is unruly, disruptive, threatening or illegal in nature, including fighting and physical harassment – Foul, harassing or abusive language towards other fans or staff – Unreasonably obstructing the view of other patrons and standing in aisles – Smoking (including e-cigarettes) – Abuse of drugs or alcohol

AEW previously issued a Fan Code of Conduct in March 2020, seen here, before a Dynamite show in Broomfield, Colorado, but they were then taken off the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a clip of the list, courtesy of Bodyslam’s Cassidy Haynes:

