Huge pay per view on it’s way from AEW tonight. Title matches, grudge matches and probably some surprises along the way. Let’s take a look at the main card for tonight:

AEW TBS Championship – Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti

AHFO vs Darby Allin, Sting and Sammy Guevara in a 6-man tag match

AEW Tag Team Championship – Jurassic Express (c) vs The Young Bucks vs reDRagon

Jon Moxley vs Bryan Danielson

Chris Jericho vs Eddie Kingston

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match – Keith Lee vs Orange Cassidy vs Powerhouse Hobbs vs Ricky Starks vs Wardlow vs Christian Cage

AEW Women’s Championship – Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. (c) vs Thunder Rosa

Dog Collar Match – CM Punk vs MJF

World Championship – “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs Adam Cole

Match #1 – Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Kingston gets quite the ovation on his way to the ring and immediately hits a half and half suplex as soon as the bell rings and Jericho has to roll to the floor. Neckbreaker gets a one count for Eddie. Jericho manages to fight Eddie off in the corner with a palm strike and they go to the floor again for some brawling. Crowd is solidly behind Eddie so Jericho flips them off. It’s a chop-off next won by Eddie, and a DDT gets two. Jericho reverses and Irish whip to the corner and gets a lariat and eye rake to slow Eddie down. To the top and Jericho gets a top rope rana (!) for two. Jericho rips the top turnbuckle pad off, but Eddie gets another suplex to even things. On the apron now and Jericho vertical suplexes Eddie to the floor. Back in, Jericho gets three German suplexes and a Lionsault for two. Jericho sends Eddie to the buckle, but Eddie blasts him with a lariat. Jericho manages to take control back and hook in the Walls of Jericho, but Kingston makes the ropes. Jericho stops to argue with Ref Aubrey allowing Eddie to hit back to back Saito suplexes. Spinning backfist by Eddie only gets two however. Eddie goes for a Michinoku Driver but Jericho counters with a Codebreaker for two. Jericho now frustrated hits another German, which Eddie no-sells, but Jericho gets another Codebreaker. He sets up for the Judas Effect but Eddie ducks and gets two spinning backfists and locks in the Stretch Plum for the win!

Winner: Eddie Kingston

Rating: ****

Post match Eddie awaits the handshake previously promised by Jericho, but Jericho can’t bring himself to do it and walks away.

Match #2 – AEW Tag Team Championship – Jurassic Express (c) vs. Young Bucks vs reDRagon

O’Reilly and Jungle Boy start. JB gets a quick advantage with an arm drag, but Fish causes a distraction allowing O’Reilly to take over. Fish tags in and a double front kick takes down JB. Fish tags in Matt Jackson who quickly tags in Nick, but JB manages some lucha armdrags and a dropkick on Nick. Luchasaurus in now overpowering both the bucks and reDRagon with chops. The heels escape to the outside and JB gets a big dive on top of all 4 of them. Fish tags out to Nick and the Bucks get the advantage with a senton on JB. The heels then perform a mugging on Luchasaurus on the outside. Tag to Matt for a double team neckbreaker for two with Kyle interfering. reDRagon gets a double team on JB and now the Bucks interfere with the pin. The Bucks charge JB in the corner but he fights them off until O’Reilly pulls him to the outside. JB manages to fight off the attack but can’t get to Luchasaurus for the tag as Fish pulled Lucha off the apron. Bulldog/dropkick combo from the Bucks get two on JB which Kyle breaks up as dissention mounts on the heel side. Kyle accidentally boots Matt and JB tags in Luchasaurus who runs wild, culminating in a moonsault off the apron to the floor on reDRagon. Somehow Nick counters a chokeslam into a destroyer and tags Matt. Lucha kips up and chokeslams all 4 heels and gets a moonsault press on Matt for two. JB leaps to the top for a Doomsday Device on Matt for a two count. Fish holds JB but he moves and Nick superkicks Fish. O’Reilly tags in for the first official heel vs heel matchup. O’Reilly takes two superkicks from Matt and JB but gets a rebound double clothesline to put all three down. reDRagon with a doubleteam wheelbarrow for two, as Fish puts JB on the top rope. Bob hits an avalanche exploder, followed by Kyle hitting a diving knee. Kyle gets JB in a kneebar, with Fish hitting a top-rope headbutt, but Matt breaks it up with a flying elbowdrop. Nick Jackson runs wild for a bit but gets a chokeslam from Luchasaurus to stop his run. JB gets a shooting star on Kyle, but Nick breaks up that pin attempt with a 450. Thankfully Brandon Cutler is there with the cold spray for Nick after that. O’Reilly grabs the title belt and hits JB for a hot two count. reDRagon with the high low but Luchasaurus breaks that up at 2. Double superkick from the Bucks to Fish and Nick hits a dive to the floor on Luchasaurus. BTE Trigger on JB but O’Reilly breaks that up at two. The Bucks set up for More Bang for your Buck but JB counters with a rana and german suplex. Luchasaurus dives on reDRagon on the outside. Jurassic Express immediately hit their finisher to retain.

Winners: Jurassic Express

Match Rating: ****1/4