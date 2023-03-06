The Revolution has begun! Let’s check out the full card for AEW’s Revolution!

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite (c) vs. The House of Black

AEW Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Ruby Soho vs. Saraya

AEW World Tag Team Championship Fatal Four Way: The Gunn Club (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. Danhausen & Orange Cassidy

Texas Death Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

AEW TNT Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

60-Minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Revolution 2023

Live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California! Jim Ross, Taz, and Excalibur are on commentary tonight so let’s get this party started.

Match 1: Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks – JAS Banned from Ringside

Hockey fight to start! Jericho lays in some chops and a running throat chop. Lionsault attempt by Jericho early! Starks responds with some punches but Jericho puts the breaks on and suplexes Starks stomach-first on the ring ropes. Jericho body blocks Starks to the outside and into the guard rail. Back in the ring and Jericho connects with a butterfly backbreaker. Starks’ abdominals are taped up from the beating he received earlier this week, as a reminder. Double jump dropkick by Jericho to Starks, who’s standing on the apron. Baseball slide by Jericho sends Starks back outside. Starks connects with a running body block and a tornado DDT back inside the ring. Starks comes off the top with an axe handle but Jericho catches him with anti-air kitchen sink. Death Valley Driver by Jericho! Code Breaker attempt by Jericho but Starks catches him and counters with a powerbomb! RoShamBo attempt but Jericho gets free as Starks hits the ropes and looks for the spear, but Jericho counters in mid-air with a Code Breaker! Two count. Jericho comes off the top but Starks moves and spears Jericho! One, two, no! Hockey fight part two. Jericho charges and Starks lands a thrust kick to the stomach. Starks going up top but lands on his feet and Jericho catches him in the Walls of Jericho! Starks rolls underneath to release the hold and counters with a single leg crab. Sammy Guevara makes his way to ringside, but Action Andretti takes him out on the ramp! Jericho hits Starks with Floyd behind the referees back! Jericho looks for the Judas Effect but Starks blocks it! Starks beats down Jericho with an arm trapped and hits the RoShamBo! Starks wins!

Winner: Ricky Starks

Rating: Really good story told between the wrestlers here. Some awkward moments but the action was strong and the right guy win. Jericho doing good business.

Match #2: Final Burial: Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. Christian Cage

There is a casket to the left of the stage, and to my understanding, you’ve got to throw your opponent in there and close the lid. Brawl to start! Fighting on the outside now as Jericho heads to the crowd to evade a charging Jungle Boy. Both men are fighting through the crowd now, as Jungle Boy dumps a beer on Cage and kicks him down some stairs. Both guys find their way back to the ring as Jungle Boy mounts Cage in the corner, but Cage grabs Jungle Boy by the hair and yanks him down. Cage with some ground and pound from mount now. Back to the outside as Jungle Boy sends Cage flying into the steel steps and bounces his head off of it. Cage looks to double stomp Cage’s hand on top of the steps, but Cage swipes out the feet and Jungle Boy lands HARD on the steel. Cage takes Jungle Boy’s belt off and whips him at ringside, right in front of his family. Up to the top of the ramp now, as Cage takes the chairs out of the casket he apparently left there. Back body drop by Cage on the steel steps as he looks for the Impaler on the unfolded chair! Jungle Boy shoves Cage off and follows with a running somersault senton to the floor! Jungle Boy grabs a chair and looks to attack Cage , but Cage hits a low blow! Cage now bounces Jungle Boy’s head off of the casket a bunch and lays him in the casket. Cage can’t close the lid as Jungle Boy fights out. Cage then throws dirt in the eyes of Jungle Boy and finally connects with the Impaler! Cage looks for the ConChairTo, but Jungle Boy fights back with a shovel! Both men take turns strangling each other with the shovel but Cage gouges the eyes. Cage looks to finish Jungle Boy off with the shovel but Jungle Boy trips him up and locks in the Snare Trap on the ramp! Jungle Boy uses the handle of the shovel in the mouth and Cage goes out! ConChairTo by Jungle Boy, finally and Cage is done for. Jungle Boy rolls him in the casket and shuts the lid!

Winner: Jungle Boy Jack Perry

Rating: ***1/2. I enjoyed the story of this match more so than the match, and I enjoyed the match. Jungle Boy digging down deep and going to a place he didn’t want to have to go to is a great story, and no matter how you slice it, Christian did take Jungle Boy to a different level. Glad to finally close the book on this blood feud, but it’s nice to have closure.

Match #3. AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite (c) vs. The House of Black

Wow, let’s kick this one off. Matthews and Omega start. Double shoulder block to start. Head scissor take over by Omega. Both men miss a pair of knees and we’re back to zero. Black tags himself in and Kenny Omega vs. Malakai Black… the fans are coming to their feet for this one. Omega checks a Black leg kick and assumes wrist control. Foot sweep by Malakai and an arm drag by Omega. Omega evades a Black Mass and Black flips out of a One Winged Angel! Both men sit crisscross applesauce in the center and the fans are going nuts. Matt tags himself in and calls in… Brody King. Yikes. Matt thinks better of it but his partners bail in a very funny spot. Double drop kick by the Bucks but a double shoulder block by King. PIER 7 BRAWL breaks out in the middle of the ring! Outside in face buster by Nick to Matthews and a moonsault to Black. Matt comes off the top with a cross body to the outside on Black and Matthews. Hurricanrana by Omega to King and everyone is outside… except Omega. TERMINATOR takes out the House of Black. 450 splash by Nick Jackson to King who gets a… one count! Double jump arm drag by Nick but King levels him, and clotheslines Matt, and big boots Omega. King sends Omega into the guardrail on the outside. Black boots Matt in the face about five times. Crossbody by King to Omega into the guard rail! Matthews and Nick are legal now, as Nick counters a pumphandle for a roll up and two count. King tags himself in and biels Nick across the ring. Nick has no one to tag, however, but Omega makes his way to the apron. Omega off the top with a cross body to King and some sledges to Black and Mathews. Sliding dropkick to the knee of King and the Kitaro Crusher! One, two, no! YOU CAN’T ESCAPE to King! King gets the knees up on the moonsault and a John Woo dropkick to Omega by Matthews! CANNONBALL by King but Omega gets out of the way as the Bucks superkick both Black and Matthews. V-Trigger to the back of the neck of King! Long two count! Snap dragon attempt by Omega but King reverses it into a short-arm lariat! Leaping knee by Black to Omega before rolling through for a leg lace! Matt comes off the top with a big elbow to Black! Rolling elbow to Omega but Black eats a double superkick! Meteora by Matthews to Nick! Super kick to Black! Rising knee by Black to Omega! Whoo boy. Omega and Black stand tall and the fans are HERE for this! V-Trigger by Omega! Everyone is down. Juliya Hart grabs the boot of Nick, which allows King to lock in the choke hanging off the apron! Matt superkicks King’s arm, and then his knee, as Omega comes by with a V-Trigger that sends King to the outside! Snap dragon by Omega to Black! Make that two! Hart is on the apron, preventing him from hitting the ropes for the V-Trigger! V-Trigger attempt by Omega again and Black moves, sending Hart crashing to the floor! Black Mass by Black! Matt makes the save at 2.99. Dante’s Inferno to Omega!!! Nick makes the save at 2.99999 this time! King takes flight and takes out both Bucks on the outside. Omega is left by himself in the center of the ring with all three members of the House of Black! Black calls both men off but the Bucks pull them out of the ring! Omega dives at Black’s ankle and it’s a superkick to Black! Two! Three! Triple super kick to King! BTE Trigger to Black but Matthews is here to make the save! Mathews runs into an enziguiri and it’s Meltzer Driver time to Black as Matthew’s catches Nick with a rising knee off the front flip! DANTE’S INFERNO! NEW CHAMPIONS!

Winners and NEW AEW World Trios Champions: House of Black

Rating: ****1/2. Good gosh almighty Joe Friday. What an unbelievable match. The Elite gave everything to the House of Black, and these men looked like STARS tonight. Brody King especially, what a showcase. Also, let’s get Malakai vs. Omega as soon as possible. More of these guys, please. Also, the AEW Trios division continues to be the highlight of the promotion.

Match #4. AEW World Women’s Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho