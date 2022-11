AEW has announced details for their next pay-per-view event, Revolution.

It was revealed at the post-Full Gear media scrum that Revolution will be taking place on March 5th, 2023 from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. This marks the first time AEW will hold one of their major pay-per-views in California.

This year’s Revolution show took place in Orlando Florida and was headlined by Adam Page defending the world title against Adam Cole. Full media scrum can be found below.