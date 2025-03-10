– Mercedes Mone took a stiff kick from Momo Watanabe at AEW Revolution 2025 that resulted in some swelling to her jaw and throat area. “The CEO” was said to be okay backstage afterwards.

– As noted, Watanabe was also injured during bout, hurting her ankle on a spot off the ropes during the TBS title tilt. Following the match, Watanabe has been on crutches as a result. The severity of the injury is still unclear.

– For the men, Swerve Strickland mentioned that he suffered a busted eardrum during his AEW Championship No. 1 Contender bout against Ricochet. For more on that, click here.

– Will Ospreay was noticeably limping following his brutal Steel Cage match against Kyle Fletcher in the co-main event. Whether or not he suffered an actual injury has yet to be made clear.

