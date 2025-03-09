Nine matches, including six world championship matches, highlight this year’s edition of Revolution!
- Number One Contender’s March for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland
- Hangman Page vs. MJF
- Steel Cage: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The OutRunners
- AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King
- AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May
- AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega
- AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe
- AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope
Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!
AEW Worlds End 2024
Live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California!