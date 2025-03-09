Nine matches, including six world championship matches, highlight this year’s edition of Revolution!

Number One Contender’s March for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland

Hangman Page vs. MJF

Steel Cage: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The OutRunners

AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King

AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope



Live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California!