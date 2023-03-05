The 2023 AEW Revolution pay-per-view will air live tonight from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Zero Hour pre-show will air at 7pm ET, live and for free via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The main card will begin at 8pm ET via the Bleacher Report app, website, and connected devices (Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox, FireTV, etc.) for $49.99. The event will also stream on-demand through cable and satellite TV providers, and for international users on FITE, PPV.com, DAZN, and YouTube. You can click here for details on Revolution airing in select movie theaters across North America.

Revolution will be headlined by a 60-Minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Title. There will be four more title matches, plus a Texas Death Match and a Final Burial match, which looks to be a Buried Alive match with a No Holds Barred stipulation.

Be sure to join us for live results and our Revolution Viewing Party at 7pm ET. Below is the current card for tonight:

60-Minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Title

Bryan Danielson vs. MJF (c)

Triple Threat for the AEW Women’s World Title

Saraya vs. Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

AEW World Trios Title Match

The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. The Elite (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Danhausen and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Wardlow vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe (c)

Texas Death Match

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page

No Holds Barred: Final Burial Match

Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

The Jericho Appreciation Society is banned from ringside.

Zero Hour Pre-show Match

ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M vs. Ari Daivari, Tony Nese and Josh Woods

