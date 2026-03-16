AEW held its traditional post-show media scrum following Revolution, with several talent members and AEW President Tony Khan addressing the press and discussing key developments coming out of the pay-per-view.

One of the most chaotic moments came when Gabe Kidd crashed the press conference and cut an obscenity-filled promo. Kidd demanded a coffin match against Darby Allin on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with Khan responding that the idea sounded like a good one.

During a separate portion of the scrum, Roderick Strong was asked if he was officially part of The Conglomeration. Strong responded with a simple “maybe.” Both Strong and Orange Cassidy also hinted that they would be interested in pursuing the AEW Tag Team Championships going forward.

Tony Khan also confirmed that Mistico will be splitting time between CMLL and AEW following news of his signing. The segment featuring Mistico, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight ended with Mistico saying through a translator that he was happy to team with Jet Speed and excited about joining AEW.

Khan was also asked about the possibility of running a pay-per-view event in Mexico. While he didn’t rule it out, he said his current focus is on holding another Grand Slam Mexico event.

Elsewhere during the scrum, Khan revealed that Continental Classic tracksuits are in the works, though no release date was announced.

New AEW National Champion Jack Perry delivered one of the more emotional moments of the press conference. Perry said his title victory was bittersweet because his father passed away around seven years ago, noting that the only other times he had been in that building were with him. Despite that, he said he was grateful his mother, sister, and longtime ally Luchasaurus were there to witness the moment. Perry also referenced Luchasaurus’ serious health scare from about a year ago and admitted there were times he questioned whether wrestling was the right career path before nights like this.

Tony Khan also offered a number of additional notes during the session.

He stated that MJF and Hangman Page were both “hurting badly” following their main event match, while also joking that he was “showing off for his new boss” when discussing AEW’s recent Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery deal.

Khan said he would be open to seeing Wayne Brady, who appeared during the Zero Hour pre-show, step into the ring in the future.

Addressing Ronda Rousey’s appearance, Khan said the storyline explanation was that she is a close friend of Marina Shafir and came in as backup. He also promoted the upcoming no holds barred match between Shafir and Toni Storm on Wednesday’s Dynamite, while noting that Rousey has always been good to him and he wishes her the best.

When asked about AEW’s potential presence at the upcoming Rousey vs. Gina Carano fight, Khan said AEW wrestlers are welcome to attend and revealed that he personally received an invitation.

Khan also said running a future event at SoFi Stadium would be “interesting” and “not crazy at all.”

Regarding Hangman Page’s stipulation tied to the main event, Khan compared it to the agreement Cody Rhodes once made in AEW, explaining that it was a verbal contract between the parties involved and emphasizing that Page is known for being a man of his word.

Khan closed by remaining optimistic about the Paramount/WBD merger, suggesting that a potential partnership between HBO Max and Paramount+ could increase AEW’s availability if it comes together.

He also addressed a question about wrestlers expressing political opinions on AEW programming, saying the performers are real people sharing their own viewpoints. Khan stressed that AEW itself is not a political league and that his focus remains on presenting professional wrestling.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Revolution Results 3/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.