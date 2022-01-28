The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on AEW ticket sales for their next few weeks of events, including their March 6th Revolution pay-per-view from Orlando. Check it out below.

-This Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago has sold 4,910 tickets thus far. The show will feature CM Punk taking on MJF for the very first time. The arena holds a capacity of 7,000 total so we’ll see how the market is closer to the show.

-The February 9th edition of Dynamite in Atlantic City has sold 4,324 tickets, a show that will feature “Hangman” Adam Page defending the AEW world title against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch.

-The February 16th edition of Dynamite from Nashville has sold 3,130 tickets thus far. No matches have been advertised for the show as of yet.

-The February 23rd edition of Dynamite from Bridgeport Connecticut has sold 4,475 tickets. No matches have been advertised for the show as of yet.

-The March 2nd edition of Dynamite will be back in the promotion’s home-base of Jacksonville, Florida. So far that event has sold 1,121 tickets, with no matches yet advertised.

-The March 4th live edition of Rampage has sold 2,346 tickets. That event takes place in Orlando, with zero matches advertised.

-AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th in Orlando has sold 6,866 tickets, which is being reported as a sell-out. There are still a small amount of tickets left.

-The post Revolution Dynamite on March 9th has sold 1,621 tickets, and takes place in Estero, Florida.