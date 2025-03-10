Some more behind-the-scenes news and notes have emerged from the lengthy AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view event from March 9 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

* Daniel Garcia was initially scheduled for media appearances in the lead-up to the event, but plans changed, and Mark Briscoe took his place instead.

* Lio Rush, Action Andretti, and The Opps were present at the event.

* Wardlow was, in fact, backstage at the show on Sunday night, but was not dressed in wrestling gear. There were rumors about Wardlow in the final hours leading up to the big PPV on 3/9.

* A number of celebrities attended the show, including Will Sasso, Dr. Ken, Leslie Jones, Brad Williams, Chris Bauer, Yung Gravy, Paul Walter Hauser, Kelli Berglund, Adam Devine, Tony Cavalaro, former Los Angeles Laker Michael Cooper, and Ron Funches. Obviously “Big BOOM!” A.J., Big Justice and The Rizzler were also among the celebrities in the house as well.

* AEW made a concerted effort to feature the celebrity guests on screen throughout the broadcast.

* The pre-show segment involving Adam Devine and Tony Cavalaro was part of a crossover promotion with WBD/Max and The Righteous Gemstones.

* There were multiple issues with the Triller stream early in the event.

* Recently released WWE NXT talent Elektra Lopez was spotted backstage.

* A fight broke out in the crowd during the match between Momo Watanabe and Mercedes Moné.

* Following her match, Momo Watanabe had to be assisted to the back amid concerns of an injury. She was later seen on crutches. For more on her injury situation, as well as post-AEW Revolution injury updates on Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland and even Mercedes Mone, click here.

* The closing sequence of AEW Revolution, which saw Christian Cage cash in his guaranteed title shot only to lose within moments, was pitched to him earlier in the week. The moment came after months of teasing a potential cash-in.

* Backstage, there were audible groans when an actress from Queen of the Ring made a remark during her live interview with Tony Schiavone, expressing surprise that wrestlers already know match outcomes in advance. “You all know you are going to win before everybody else does,” was the infamous line.

* Watch what happened after AEW Revolution 2025 went off the air on pay-per-view on Sunday night by clicking here.

(H/T: Fightful Select)