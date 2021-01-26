New recently broke that AEW’s upcoming Revolution pay per view would no longer be taking place at the tail end of February, with the promotion eyeing Sunday March 7th as a potential date for rescheduling. This is due to AEW trying to avoid major head to head competition with the Canelo Alvarez boxing match, which was set for the same original night and is expected to draw a strong pay per view buy-rate.

However, the Wrestling Observer reports that AEW may now be looking at a head to head battle with the NBA, as the league is considering holding their annual All-Star game on March 7th as well. AEW would not even be able to shift Revolution to the previous night (March 6th) as that would go against UFC 259.

At this time..neither AEW or the NBA have officially confirmed their schedules.