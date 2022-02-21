The AEW Revolution pay-per-view event takes place on March 6th from Orlando, FL at the Addition Arena.

AEW has sold 8,110 tickets and there are just 107 left so the show is expected to sell out by the night of the event.

AEW Presents: REVOLUTION

Sun • Mar 06 • 7:30 PM

Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, FL Available Tickets => 107

Current Setup/Capacity => 8,217

Tickets Distributed => 8,110 (98.7%) Big day yesterday for this show moving 329 tickets.

[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/tKEuPfwagL — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) February 20, 2022

There will be an episode of Rampage that will air live on Friday, March 4th, and a Fan Fest taking place on Saturday, March 5th at the same venue. Here’s the current card:

AEW World Heavyweight champion “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole

AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

Dog collar match: CM Punk vs. MJF

Face of the Revolution ladder match for a TNT title shot: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express vs. TBD vs. TBD