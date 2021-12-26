The AEW Revolution pay-per-view event takes place on March 6th from Orlando, FL at the Addition Arena.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the show is nearly sold out after the first day of ticket sales.

The promotion released 6,577 tickets with the building having an estimated capacity of 6,899 for a PPV set up. Less than 322 tickets are left. Tickets are $48 on the secondary market.

There will be an episode of Rampage that will air live on Friday, March 4th, and a Fan Fest taking place on Saturday, March 5th at the same venue.