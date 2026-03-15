It’s Sunday, and this week, you know what that means!

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California with their annual AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Advertised for the March 15, 2026 special event are the following matches:

* AEW World Championship – Texas Deathmatch – If Adam Page Loses, He’ll Never Challenge For The AEW World Championship Again: MJF (c) vs. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (w/ Stokely) (c) vs. Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

* Bandido vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Swerve Strickland (w/ Prince Nana) vs. Brody King

* AEW Continental Championship – No Time-Limit Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* AEW Women’s Championship – 2 out of 3 Falls Match: Thekla (c) vs. Kris Statlander

* AEW World Trios Championship: Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) (c) vs. Místico, Kevin Knight & ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey

* 21 Man Black Jack Battle Royale – AEW National Championship: Ricochet, Tommaso Ciampa, Jack Perry, Scoprio Sky, HOOK, Katsuyori Shibata, Daniel Garcia, Trent, Rocky Romero, RUSH, Dralistico, Anthony Bowens, 9 more participants

* Everyone Banned From Ringside: Marina Shafir vs. Toni Storm

* AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships

Babes Of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) (c) vs. Lena Kross & Megan Bayne

* AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Lena Kross

* The Dogs (David Finlay, Clark Connors, & Gabe Kidd) vs. Roderick Strong, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy

* Boom & Doom (Big Boom AJ & QT Marshall) vs. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo)

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW Revolution results coverage.