All Elite Wrestling returns live tonight for their AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Featured below is the complete lineup for the March 9, 2025 pay-per-view event:
* AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Cope
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay (Steel Cage Match)
* AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega
* TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe
* AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Mariah May (Hollywood Ending)
* AEW Tag Team Champions Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin vs. The Outrunners
* AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Brody King
* Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet (AEW Title No. 1 Contendership)
* MJF vs. Hangman Page
* Big Boom A.J. & Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection (Zero Hour)
* Lee Johnson & Blake Christian vs Komander & Hologram (Zero Hour)
* ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Gravity (Zero Hour)
* TNT Champion Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole & Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Shane Taylor Promotions’ Shane Taylor & The Infantry & ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty (Zero Hour)
