It’s Sunday, and this week you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns live tonight for their AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Featured below is the complete lineup for the March 9, 2025 pay-per-view event:

* AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Cope

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay (Steel Cage Match)

* AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega

* TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe

* AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Mariah May (Hollywood Ending)

* AEW Tag Team Champions Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin vs. The Outrunners

* AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Brody King

* Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet (AEW Title No. 1 Contendership)

* MJF vs. Hangman Page

* Big Boom A.J. & Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection (Zero Hour)

* Lee Johnson & Blake Christian vs Komander & Hologram (Zero Hour)

* ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Gravity (Zero Hour)

* TNT Champion Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole & Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Shane Taylor Promotions’ Shane Taylor & The Infantry & ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty (Zero Hour)

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Revolution 2025 results coverage.