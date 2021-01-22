According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the upcoming AEW Revolution pay per view will now be happening in March.

Possible dates for the show, which was originally set for February 27th, are March 6th or March 7th. A reason that this is happening is due to a potential Jake Paul fight being booked for the original date, a competitor they hope to avoid. The report mentions that AEW’s lowest PPV buy was 2019’s Full Gear, which went head-to-head with Jake’s Brother, Logan Paul, and his fight against KSI. AEW has yet to officially announce any date changes, nor has the Jake Paul bout been confirmed.

As for the pay per view, Sting teaming with Darby Allin to take on Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Brian Cage) is the only matchup confirmed. The Young Bucks will defending the AEW tag titles against whoever wins the number one contender’s Battle Royal at Beach Break, and it is speculated that Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega will meet in a world championship rematch.

