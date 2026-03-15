It’s Sunday, and this week, you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is live tonight from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, with their annual AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

As soon as the clock strikes 7/6c, the ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show gets underway, streaming live across AEW’s digital platforms and partner platforms. A video package for the pay-per-view as a whole starts things off. We then shoot inside Crypto.com Arena where Renee Paquette welcomes us to the show as the camera pans the venue.

The camera settles on the entrance ramp, where Paquette is joined by Jeff Jarrett and RJ City. All three are dressed to the nines. RJ City tells the Academy Awards to kick rocks, and tells the viewing audience that this is where the stars are tonight. He and Jarrett explain the many ways you can watch tonight’s event.

They run down the lineup, starting with the TBS title tilt, AEW National title Blackjack Battle Royal and tag-team tilt involving the Boom & Doom duo of “Big BOOM” AJ and QT Marshall. That takes us into the PPV card, which they run down as the official match graphics flash on the screen and the crowd reacts to each in the background.

Boom & Doom vs. The Infantry

Things are sent down to Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness at ringside for our opening pre-show contest. The Infantry, Carlie Bravo and Sean Dean, two of the ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Champions, make their way to the ring.

Lexy Nair interviews actor, singer and comedian Wayne Brady at ringside. He likes Ricochet and Swerve Strickland. The fire pyro erupts and out comes Boom & Doom, Big BOOM! AJ and QT Marshall, along with Big Justice and The Rizzler.

They hug family members at ringside and clap hands with Wayne Brady as they settle in the ring. Once they get in the ring, AJ and Marshall are attacked by Bravo and Dean before the bell rings. They fight back and it is Dean and AJ who kick things off for their respective teams.

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