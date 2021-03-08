It’s Sunday night, and for the month of March in 2021, you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns to their home base at the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening for their AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view.

On tap for tonight’s PPV event is an advertised lineup that includes nine matches, with one bout scheduled for the pre-show and a highly-anticipated AEW Championship main event “Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match” between current title-holder Kenny Omega and former champion Jon Moxley.

Featured below are complete AEW Revolution results from the live PPV event held on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

AEW REVOLUTION “THE BUY-IN” PRE-SHOW RESULTS

The Buy-In at AEW Revolution is now underway, as the official pre-show for tonight’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view is now in progress.

Early on we see some of the scenes from the “Countdown to AEW Revolution” preview special that aired this past Wednesday night on TNT after the AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads “go-home” show for tonight’s PPV went off the air.

Stay tuned for live updates from the AEW Revolution pre-show, which has one match advertised, although currently up-in-the-air due to a late angle shot on social media to drive interest in the bout, which featured Britt Baker trying to get her match cancelled per a doctor’s note excusing Rebel from competing tonight.

After the “Countdown to AEW Revolution” special wraps up, we finally shoot LIVE inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. where Excalibur and Tony Schiavone welcome us to The Buy-In at AEW Revolution.

The cameras pan over to the commentary duo, who as always is the case on pre-shows, are without Jim Ross for the time being. They start things off by running down the matches scheduled for tonight’s show as their respective AEW Revolution graphics flash across the screen.

Once they finish running down the scheduled lineup for tonight’s special event, the commentary duo send the broadcast to a video package telling the story of The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & MJF, which culminates in their AEW Tag-Team Championship showdown tonight. This is again simply clips from the “Countdown to AEW Revolution” special.

Britt Baker & Maki Itoh vs. Thunder Rosa & Riho

The video package for the tag-team title match for tonight wraps up and now the commentators send things down to the ringside area where we’re getting ready for our lone bout advertised for The Buy-In at AEW Revolution pre-show.

Out comes Dr. Britt Baker as Schiavone references the doctor’s note she gave him to attempt to get out of tonight’s match. She makes her way out holding a microphone and addresses the doctor’s note controversy. She calls Reba / Rebel to come out and out she comes on crutches.

Baker talks about showing the doctor’s note to Tony Khan and he agreed to play things safe and listen to the doctor’s advice. This brings out the replacement, which is the fan-favorite from the first round of the Japan Bracket of the recent AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament, Maki Itoh.

Itoh sings super enthusiastically as she makes her way down to the ring along with Baker and Rebel. Now as they settle inside the squared circle, the music fades down and the entrance theme of the first of their two opponents begins playing.

With that said, former NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa makes her way down to the ring. She hangs in the ring as she waits for her partner for tonight to make her way out, and on that note, the theme of Riho plays and out comes the former AEW Women’s Champion.

The bell sounds and it will be Baker and Riho kicking things off for their respective teams. Riho jumps off to an early offensive advantage, focusing her attack on the arm of Baker, isolating the limb and controlling her opponent on the mat. A quick distraction from Rebel on crutches at ringside allows Baker to get a quick shot in on Riho that turns the momentum in her favor.

Baker makes the tag, which brings in Itoh. Riho also makes the tag and in comes Rosa for the first time in the match. These two circle each other and lock up, before taking things down to the mat. Back up, Itoh hits the ropes and tries shoulder-tackling Rosa, but bounces off her. And again. And a third time. Rosa blasts her after standing up to the third attempt, nailing her with a big forearm.

Rosa and Itoh exchange strikes briefly but Rosa ends up taking over and blasting her with repeated elbow strikes that appears to make Itoh break out into tears and start crying. This gets Excalibur and Schiavone cracking up on commentary. Itoh finally gets in some legitimate offense now, as the pace picks up and she whips Rosa from one side of the ring to the other before hitting a nice running bull dog out of the corner.

Riho tags back in and she goes to work on Itoh. She grounds her and goes for the cover, but Itoh hangs on. Now Riho positions Itoh over the middle rope and connects with her version of Rey Mysterio’s 6-1-9 spot. She goes for the cover again, but again Itoh hangs on. Riho makes the tag to Rosa. Riho hangs in the ring, dropkicking Baker off the apron and blasting Itoh with a dropkick while Rosa had her locked up in a camel’s clutch type of position.

Moments later, Riho tags right back in and starts blasting Itoh with forearms. Itoh starts fighting back with some of her own, however Riho gets the better of the exchange. As Riho goes to hit the ropes, Baker yanks her foot from the floor outside of the ring, and then pulls her out to the floor to deliver some cheap shots. Rebel gets involved as well as Riho is then thrown back in the ring to Itoh. Itoh makes the tag and Baker picks up where she left off after putting a beating on Riho on the floor moments ago.

Baker goes on to dominate the action and then eventually tags Itoh back in. Itoh locks Riho in a rear chin lock, however Riho gets her boot on the bottom rope, forcing a break of the hold. Itoh misses a splash in the corner, resulting in Riho countering with a cutter over the top-rope. Riho makes the tag to Rosa as Itoh tags Baker back in. Rosa takes the hot tag and comes in the ring like a woman possessed, taking out Baker with a wide-variety of offense before pounding her down into the corner of the ring and blasting her with some high impact follow-up shots, including a running dropkick to the face while she was still seated in the corner.

Itoh and Baker take back over the control of the offensive momentum. Itoh now hits her big elbow drop and goes for the cover. Rosa hangs on. Both ladies make tags to their respective partners. The pace picks up as the match nears its’ finish. Itoh misses a top-rope head butt. Riho goes to follow-up with her running knee strike, however Itoh rolls through into a single leg boston crab, which Riho nearly taps out to before finally making it to the ropes to break the hold.

Baker tags back in and hits a big slam for a near fall that Rosa interferes to break up. Now Itoh makes the tag to Rosa. Rosa immediately rolls Baker up, but only gets two from the pin attempt. The two trade some pin attempts and reversals. Baker blasts Rosa with a DDT and covers her, but Rosa counters into a cover of her own. Both survive. Rebel gets on the ring apron and leaves her crutch laying there. She gets bumped and Rosa hits her Death Valley Driver on Baker for a close near-fall, which Itoh interferes to break up. Itoh hits a dive onto Riho and now Baker blats Rosa with a super kick that knocks her right into a big shot to the head with a crutch from Rebel on the floor, which KO’s her. They get the pin after that to win the match.

Winners: Britt Baker & Maki Itoh

After the lone pre-show match wraps up, the commentators introduce another video package. This brings up the video package that tells the story behind tonight’s highly-anticipated AEW Championship Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley.

From there, we return live inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater where Excalibur and Schiavone once again run down all of the action on tap for tonight’s card as the respective graphics flash across the screen.

Jim Ross Joins Commentary With Voice Almost Gone

When they finish this up, we hear Boomer Sooner playing as “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts formally introduces the legendary pro wrestling announcer Jim Ross. Good Ole’ J.R. makes his way over to join Schiavone and Excalibur at the commentary table, with his voice already nearly gone, as we get ready for things to switch over to the AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view broadcast.

AEW REVOLUTION 2021 RESULTS

Now the video package for our AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view airs and we shoot live inside Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. once again where pyro and fireworks explodes and erupts throughout the venue as the camera pans around the limited-capacity crowd in attendance for tonight’s show.

Jim Ross, still horse as hell with a completely shot voice, talks about how some times you just expect big things on certain nights, and he informs us that tonight has that exact feel.

AEW World Tag-Team Championships

Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Young Bucks (c)

With that out of the way, the theme music begins playing to bring out Chris Jericho and MJF, as the fans sing along with the lyrics to “Judas in my Mind” as the Inner Circle duo settles inside the ring, complete with “Le Champion” holding “Floyd” the baseball bat.

As they settle into the squared circle and prepare for our opening contest here on the PPV portion of AEW Revolution, their music dies down and the fans keep singing.

Finally, the camera pans back to the entrance tunnel and the familiar sounds of the entrance music of the reigning, defending AEW Tag-Team Champions begins playing, as The Young Bucks emerge and Nick and Matt Jackson make their way down to the ring.

